The Con opens up its music studios to public

BAND: The Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra was created in 2010 to provide an outlet for young talented local musicians.

THE Northern Rivers Conservatorium will open its Community Music Studios to the public on Saturday, December 1.

Community Music is just that - music for the whole community.

Whether you are 18 months old or 81 years old, there is something for you at The Conservatorium. We offer everything from group classes in Early Childhood Music, to individual tuition in the instrument of your choice.

You are welcome to try an instrument, and meet some of the wonderful teachers. It is never too late to start learning!

The Youth Rock Group and Jazz & Blues Ensemble will be providing entertainment on the day.

Registration for music tuition in 2019 will also be opening.Visithttps://nrcac.

edu.au/

community-music/for more information or phone us on 02 6621 2266.

The Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Youth Jazz Orchestra was established in 2010 by Julius Hofstetter who is a passionate devotee of big band music.

Intermediate to advanced level high school students who play saxophone, trumpet, trombone, or rhythm are invited to take part in an amazing Youth Jazz Orchestra workshop and concert with music educator and saxophonist, Ken Stubbs.

For more info visit: https://nrcac.edu.au/youth-jazz-orchestra-workshop-concert/. There will be concert after the workshop.