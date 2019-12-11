The barber with a heart of gold

THIS isn’t the first we have had the pleasure to write about Fotofili Esau.

Nearly to this day in December last year, The Northern Star spoke to Mr Esau after the barber set up a pop-up barber shop at the Winsome and gave free haircuts to the homeless.

Back then, he said he decided to offer his time to “give back” in his own way, amid his struggle to find work.

Now 12 months later, Mr Esau has been able to experience the joy of being able to open his own barber shop NUMAK Barber at The Village Goonellabah shopping complex.

Originally from New Zealand and with a Tongon background, Mr Esau started out doing home hair cuts about five years ago and in 2016 he decided to get qualified and turn it into a career.

He said he started giving haircuts because he “loves to make people feel good”.

“At first I was working from home and I decided to a course, and I loved doing it,” he said.

“Before that I’d been trying to find a job which lasted, and I’ve found I love this one so much I know it is my forever job.”

Fotofili Esau has opened Numak Barber at The Village Goonellabah shopping complex.

He said he decided to “jump in” and open his own shopfront due to a lack of barbers in Goonellabah.

“Being a barber working for someone else, there aren’t many coins there for you,” he said.

“You have to rely on yourself and take the chance to get to do stuff for yourself. So I decided to give it a go.”

He said while there were plenty of hairdressers in Lismore and Goonellabah, they were mostly for women or longer hair.

“I wanted to focus on men’s hair,” he said.

“This way they can come in and get their hair cut while they’re out shopping and they don’t have to drive down to Lismore to do it.”

He said his business’ name, NUMAK, is a combination of parts of his sons’ names, which helps him remember why he started the business.

“I grabbed a bit from both names and put them together,” he said.

“I did this for them, so I really wanted to do it that way to help keep me humble. If I get successful I want to be able to remember where I started.”