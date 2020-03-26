The Bachelor halted amid virus crisis

The upcoming season of The Bachelor has become the latest victim of precautionary production measures in the battle against coronavirus.

The beloved reality show is the latest in a string of programs to can production amid strict stage 2 lockdown restrictions and desperate pleas to self-isolate.

On Thursday evening Network 10 and Warner Bros announced the decision to suspend production of Season 7 of The Bachelor Australia.

"Although we have been employing extra precautions on set for some time, it is no longer practical to continue with production," the statement read.

"The health and safety of our participants and crew members is our number one priority. These are extremely difficult times for all Australians and for our industry, and the full extent of those difficulties will not be known for some time to come.

"Our decision to halt production was made after considering all available options. We will resume production when it is safe to do so," it said.

Filming for the season is believed to have begun in February.

Behind-the-scenes snaps of Locky taking a mystery brunette out on a Bach date emerged earlier this month. Picture: Matrix Media Group

Season 7 was set to see reality TV star Locklan "Locky" Gilbert, fresh of the current season of Australian Survivor: All Stars, swap immunity idols for roses in the search for true love.

"I really want to find love. I'm pretty content with my life at the moment. I go on crazy adventures, but I'm doing it all by myself," Locky said earlier this month.

The disappointing news comes shortly after it was announced that this year's Bachelor in Paradise would be airing later than expected, with a 10 spokesperson telling TVTonight it will air "in the coming months."

Production on the season wrapped a while back.

The rapid spread of coronavirus has also led to Bachelor Locky's claim to fame, Survivor, changing up the format of its finale on Monday night.

Host Jonathan LaPaglia will not be present at the live filming, which was scheduled to take place in Sydney, after choosing not to fly in from the US.

Instead, he'll be announcing the winner via video link, and super fan Osher Günsberg is expected to take over the Q & A portion of the event.

Osher will fill in for Jonathan LaPaglia at The Survivor finale next week. Picture: Channel 10.

Dancing With The Stars has also brought its finale forward.

Elsewhere, the Real Housewives of Melbourne has paused production on the upcoming season for two weeks from March 17.

And over on Channel 9, a spokesperson confirmed that filming of The Voice would be postponed: "The show is still currently on track to begin airing in its originally planned time frame, which will be announced in the coming months."

Originally published as The Bachelor halted amid virus crisis