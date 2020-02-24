Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Christy Jones pays her three sons (L-R) Toby, 11 (front), Oliver, 12 and Jackson, 12, pocket money for helping with jobs around their home. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone.
Christy Jones pays her three sons (L-R) Toby, 11 (front), Oliver, 12 and Jackson, 12, pocket money for helping with jobs around their home. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone.
Parenting

The amount of pocket money to give your kids

by Sophie Elsworth
24th Feb 2020 11:03 AM

PARENTS are being more generous by dishing out larger amounts of pocket money to their children.

And once children earn their cash, many are choosing to save it.

Mother-of-three Christy Jones, 49, ensures her three sons do their bit before handing over $7 per week to each child digitally.

"They get money for doing their daily chores including making their bed, setting the table and helping with the washing," she said.

"Sometimes we'll be out at the shops and they will want to buy Pokemon cards and we'll look at their app online to see if they have enough money."

The trio use the RoosterMoney app which tracks their pocket money and completed chores digitally.

Christy Jones pays her three sons Toby, 11, Oliver, 12 and Jackson, 12, for helping with chores including sorting the washing. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone.
Christy Jones pays her three sons Toby, 11, Oliver, 12 and Jackson, 12, for helping with chores including sorting the washing. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone.

Mrs Jones said this made it easier to monitor than handing over cash, which she rarely carried.
RoosterMoney's latest research of 8600 Australian four to 14-year-olds found 70 per cent of parents gave their child a regular allowance last year.

The average amount handed over was $10.25 a week, up 12 per cent.

And the average amount saved is 44 per cent of pocket money received.

The most lucrative chores include mowing the lawn, washing the car and washing windows.

Tribeca Financial chief executive officer Ryan Watson said there was no correct amount of pocket money to give kids.

"Depending on the child's age, starting pocket money at $5 per week is a sensible place - not too little, but not too much," he said.

"Where possible, giving kids physical pocket money will give them a better foundation for understanding money. Kids find it a lot harder to spend physical money and seem to make better financial decisions."

The research found the main things kids spent money on included lollies, books and magazines, presents, Lego, online games Roblox and Fortnite, PlayStationsand apps.

RoosterMoney chief executive officer Will Carmichael said a regular pocket money allowance was important.

"You need to tell them they need to be a good citizen and do their chores weekly, fortnightly or monthly to get their pocket money allowance," he said.

"They need to do certain jobs around the house, and then encourage them to set a goal to save towards something."

Mr Carmichael said this way children knew money was coming, which allowed them to set goals and start thinking about something bigger to save towards.

"That gives them focus and empowers them," he said.

"Then let them make some decisions. You can guide them."

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

children finance lifestyle money pocket money spending

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Verdict for couple over child sexual abuse charges

        premium_icon Verdict for couple over child sexual abuse charges

        News AFTER almost two days of deliberating, a jury delivered a verdict on Friday.

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        premium_icon Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        News INTO Baker Boy? You will dig this new song written in the border Bundjalung...

        Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        premium_icon Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        News IS this the Macadamia Castle’s cutest visitor ever?