L-R Scouting NSW North Coast Region Commissioner Ian Hale, Queen's Scout Rover 9, Nick Fish, Robbie Jnr Pipers, Aidan Haron, Natasha, Scouts NSW Commissioner Neville Tompkins OAM and venturer Torin Verones at the Youth Activities Day at Bair Oval., Lismore to celebrate 1st Lismore's 101st anniversary. Alison Paterson

THE Lismore Scout Group finally got to celebrate their impressive 100th anniversary on the weekend with the help of scouting families and friends from across the region.

According to as Chief Commissioner of Scouts Australia (NSW) Neville Tomkins, OAM, the 1st Lismore Scout Group has been punching above it's weight since it's official registration in 1917.

Mr Tomkins attended the 1st Lismore Scouts celebrations at the Youth Activities Day at Blair Oval, Magellan St next to the Scout Hall where there was an historic display of local scouting memorabilia.

On Saturday evening at the Centenary Celebration Dinner at Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah, Mr Tompkins said the 1st Lismore Scouts have continually lead the way for the scouting movement.

He said the leader past and present and scouts from the smallest joey to the most senior rover, could be proud of their work of their history, including their resilience during the most recent flood.

"The 1st Lismore shows the true spirit of scouting," he said.

"For me as your Chief Commissioner of 1st Lismore, you have an impressive history and strong sense of tradition, you were one of the driving forces for scouting in NSW outside the cities of Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong."

Mr Tompkins said Lismore could be proud of their scout members and leaders.

Although the Lismore Scout Troop was registered in 1917, it is thought that local scouts started meeting long before that, even as early as 1909, the year after scouting started in Australia.

Scouting claims to be more relevant today than ever in building life skills and resilience in the youth to cope with an everchanging world.