Thanks to all for 2018 Anzac Day

I WANT to thank all the schools for their participation in our Anzac Day services in Lismore.

Watching them alongside our servicemen and women is always the starkest reminder of why we gather to remember.

As we came together in the many different ways across our the region, we did so with many different motivations.

Some to remember their own service and that of comrades lost.

Others to remember the service of a family member who never came back, or perhaps came back, but not as they left.

Remembering is a big part of healing.

So many now in the younger generations ask questions about the day and why we come together, which in itself proves the worth of Anzac Day.

While we are all glad that war touches less Australians than it has in the past, we must continue to remember those whose lives were forever changed.

If we can answer those questions with honesty and personal stories, we would all hope that future generations can learn from those who went before.

I want to personally thank all those who have or currently do serve.

Your example is one we should admire and be grateful for.

I would also like to take the opportunity to support and promote our local cadets.

The local 216 Army cadets, 326 squadron air cadets and the TS Lismore naval cadets are always looking for high school students who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

These groups are great opportunities for young people and can lead to future careers in many areas of our armed forces.

Lest we forget.