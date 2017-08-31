Thanks to a philanthropist in our midst

WHEN I spoke to Tim Costello and Peter FitzSimons for my page three story this week about the Let's Talk evening taking place on Monday, both cited Lindendale blueberry farmer, Ridley Bell, as the reason for accepting the invitation to come and discuss "resilience”.

Mr FitzSimons was "more than happy” to give up his time to support "Ridley's charity (The Winsome Soup Kitchen); he's good bloke, I like what he does”. He also told The Echo, Ridley had once donated $10,000 to his own cause in East Timor and when he got the call was "happy to return the favour”.

Mr Costello, who is chief advocate for World Vision Australia, and patron of Lismore's Soup Kitchen, said he and The Bells "went back a long way” and he "happily answered their invitation to come”.

"I love their hearts and what they do,” he said.

Last year, it was reported Mr Bell would donate five cents from every punnet of his Mountain Blue Farm's Eureka blueberries sold at Coles to World Vision to run programs to educate some of the world's poorest farmers.

Referred to as the "grandfather of Australia's blueberry industry”, Mr Bell, who grew up in poverty in Melbourne, introduced the first plant here in 1976.

Mountain Blue Farms now supply plants to customers in five continents.

"I have seen... how a farm can not only provide income for my family but opportunities for many others,” Mr Bell has said.

Thankfully, that also includes us lot in Lismore.