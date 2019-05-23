'Thank you for your trust in me'

SUPPORT APPRECIATED: Kevin Hogan and his family after last weekend's election win.

I AM very humbled by the strong support shown in Saturday's election.

I thank you for putting your faith and trust in me to be our community's representative in Canberra.

We are a wonderful community in a beautiful part of this great country.

I will continue to do everything I can to further jobs growth and keep this region as special as it is.

I acknowledge the other candidates who were all good people.

Again my heartfelt thank you.

I will now start delivering on the commitments I made.

The expansion of Norco's ice cream factory will create new jobs thanks to a $15million grant.

Crozier and Oakes ovals will also get a $12million upgrade.

I am also excited about the $4.5million investment in Lismore airport.

This involves the installation of an instrument landing system (ILS). This will allow pilots to safely land in foggy conditions.

It also means we can attract pilot training schools to relocate from more expensive airports like Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

This is about attracting jobs and investment to our region.

We will also invest $3million in the Farming Together Program at Southern Cross University to help build co-operatives.

We are also giving Lismore Tennis Courts a $200,000 upgrade, $300,000 for the Goonellabah Community Centre upgrade, $360,000 towards the purchase of the Hannah Cabinet and $60,000 for improvements to Riverview Park.