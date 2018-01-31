Tests reveal Lismore's hearts are in need of health check

UPPING THE PRESSURE: HCF staff member Eileen Thomas had her blood pressure taken by Victor Chang Research Institute nurse at HCF's Lismore branch last December at the Victor Chang program heart check booth.

UPPING THE PRESSURE: HCF staff member Eileen Thomas had her blood pressure taken by Victor Chang Research Institute nurse at HCF's Lismore branch last December at the Victor Chang program heart check booth. Sophie Moeller

RECENT free heart health checks provided by HCF in Lismore have revealed some alarming results, including almost a third of those taking part were discovered to have high cholesterol.

The checks, which are undertaken by Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute in partnership with HCF, also revealed two thirds of those tested did not know either their blood pressure or cholesterol.

The Victor Chang Health Check Booth was in operation at the HCF branch, in Molesworth Street, during early December last year and included three quick health tests - blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose - to help members understand and track these factors that can impact their heart health.

Just under a third (30 per cent) of tested members presented with high cholesterol and, two thirds (66 per cent) did not know their cholesterol levels.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) did not know their blood pressure and five per cent presented with high blood pressure.

A whopping 91 per cent did not know their blood sugars with eight per cent showing up high blood sugar levels.

A significant percentage of those tested were recommended to visit a GP for further assessment and health management.

Lismore branch manager Rebecca Simmons said cardiovascular disease was the leading cause of death in Australia and was the underlying cause of 30% of deaths in a single year.

"After substantial flood damage to the HCF Lismore branch back in April, the Regional HCF team worked tirelessly to get the branch back up and running in a very short space of time with a temporary fit-out,” Ms Simmons said.

"We were really pleased to have been able to support the local members with their health care needs.”

For more information Ms Simmons urges locals to come into the branch. The Research Institute is a not-for-profit charity and has been in partnership with HCF for five years and has tested over 55,000 Australians.