Tennis great’s surprising Kyrgios admission

Nick Kyrgios might be set to stay uncoached for a while.

FOR such a long time the question was 'when is Nick Kyrgios going to get a coach?'

The answer, despite travelling with good mate Matt Reid, appears to be 'never' and now as the war of words intensifies between Kyrgios and world No.1 Novak Djokovic it seems even the man behind the Serb doesn't think he could help Kyrgios.

Goran Ivanisevic was one of the most talented players on the ATP Tour throughout the 1990s. Unfortunately for him, the Croatian lefty was part of the era of players that included Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Jim Courier.

For Ivanisevic that group thwarted him many times, as did his volatile temperament, until the big-serving aceman finally won Wimbledon as a wildcard in 2001.

The scalps in that tournament were a testament to his genius as he rolled Carlos Moya, Andy Roddick, Greg Rusedski, Marat Safin and Tim Henman before eventually defeating Australia's Pat Rafter in an epic final 6-3 3-6 6-3 2-6 9-7.

By that time all bar Rusedski and Henman had slam titles of their own - Ivanisevic was 29.

Now at 47 he knows a thing or two about volatile personalities and tortured tennis minds but revealed in an interview with a French publication that even he was unsure if he could help the Aussie star.

Novak Djokovic with Goran Ivanisevic.

"Nick is a special person, but he is good for tennis. But what bothers me about it is that he has the talent to be No. 1 in the world. But he is totally unpredictable. He can play three crazy matches and then fall flat. I can't imagine his career if he were a bit more serious," Ivanisevic said.

Kyrgios for his part seemed to agree, when after his doubles loss in Washington this week alongside rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas the Aussie hinted he could have benefited from being a bit more professional.

"He's only just begun. Hopefully he doesn't make the same mistakes I have," Kyrgios said of Tsitsipas.

"If he keeps his head down, he can do some special things."

Kyrgios can still do special things - he shows it regularly, whether he does this week in Washington remains to be seen, as a second round with French veteran Gilles Simon looms large.

Ivanisevic, when asked if he would like to coach Kyrgios parried the question, seemingly tipping his hat to the Aussie for his current uncoached state.

"A lot of people are asking me this question right now, but I do not know what to say, because I do not even know what I could say to him as a coach," Ivanisevic said.

"Authority seems to be complicated for Nick to handle. In fact, the only solution that seems to be possible to me is that Nick is coached by Nick."

That seemed to get the approval of the Australian, at least on Twitter as he responded with two short words and an emoji.

"Me neither".

When Kyrgios plays Simon it seems he is set to again go big or go home and will attack the Frenchman.

"The same thing for me every single match. Serve big and play big and back my instincts," he said.

"That's the way I've been playing my entire career and we'll see how it goes."