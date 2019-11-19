Tennis great visits Clunes

SPECIAL VISIT: Former world number eight tennis champion John Alexander visited a community tennis afternoon in Clunes last week.

IT WAS great to have John Alexander here last week.

He is a former world number eight tennis champion.

We held a community tennis afternoon in Clunes.

He is also the chair of the Government's Infrastructure Committee.

It was a great opportunity to further discuss the potential fast train project.

I recently announced new international and domestic student scholarships.

There will be 16 at Southern Cross University and ten at TAFE Wollongbar.

Attracting more students to study here will be good for our community, good for local businesses and good for tourism.

Students can apply directly with the institutions.

Women with or suspected of having breast cancer can now claim Medicare benefits for MRI scans.

More than 14,000 patients each year, predominantly women, will benefit from these services.

Our commitment to Medicare is rock solid, with an additional $6 billion committed to Medicare benefits in the 2019-20 Budget.