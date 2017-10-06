33°
Temporary closure of dam and rainforest

Rocky Creek Dam. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Rocky Creek Dam. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

FOR two months Rous County Council's Rocky Creek Dam Water and Rainforest Reserve at Dorroughby will be closed, from 24 October to mid-December.

This is so that major upgrade works to the park amenity and carpark layout are undertaken.

Council's acting General Manager, Guy Bezrouchko, said the upgrade will include more car and bus parking, sealed roadways and associated landscaping.

"The Rocky Creek Dam Water and Rainforest Reserve is a significant natural attraction and very popular with families and visitors to the region,” he said.

"There will be no public access to the reserve during the construction phase of this project.

"These upgrade works will revitalise the site as well as bring the carparking facilities up to date with traffic and accessibility standards.

"These activities deliver against some of council's commitments under its Disability Inclusion Action Plan. Council will also take this opportunity to replace the boardwalk footbridge.”

Mr Bezrouchko said Rous County Council thanked the community for their patience and cooperation while they work to make Rocky Creek Dam Water and Rainforest Reserve even better ensuring the park remains a high-quality recreational facility that the community can continue to enjoy.

Topics:  northern rivers infrastructure rainforest reserve dorroughby rocky creek dam upgrade

Lismore Northern Star

