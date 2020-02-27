Menu
Teenager charged with attempted murder after school incident

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Feb 2020 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
DETECTIVES have charged a teenage boy with attempted murder following the investigation of a wounding at an Ipswich school earlier this month.

Police will allege about 11.30am on February 6, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were in the grounds of Rosewood State High School when they were seriously assaulted.

A 12-year-old boy was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

A 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and was also transported to hospital.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife in a school.

A boy fled the school on foot but was arrested a short time later in a nearby street.

He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

