Menu
Login
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
News

Teenage mum and baby found after going missing

Caitlan Charles
by
12th Feb 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 7:53 PM

UPDATE: Queensland Police say the mother and baby have been found safe and well. 

 

EARLIER: A TEENAGER and her two-month-old baby have been reported missing from Slade Point.

The 17-year-old and her baby were last seen on Sunday, February 10 about 3.30pm on Robin St.

Police said she left the address with a man known to her, in a black 2006 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Queensland registration 422JKF.

 

Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.

The missing teen is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, of slim build, with light olive skin and purple shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white floral bikini.

Anyone who may have seen the girl and baby or know of their whereabouts is urged to contact police as they hold concerns for her welfare.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

editors picks mackay police misssing person queensland police slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    Community 'I wanted to shed light on the brutality of the refugee policy and advocate for a humanitarian approach to managing those seeking our protection'

    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Community Reality of commissioner's verdict saw bank shares leap

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Community FORMER mayor recognised for contributions

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Community When people come for events they spend, supporting jobs in our CBD