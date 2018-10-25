Teen to don green and gold

CRICKET'S FUTURE: Far North Coast cricket player, Caelan Maladay (second from right at back) has been chosen to play for the U19 Australian Cricket Team to play in the National Championships in Adelaide in December.

CRICKET'S FUTURE: Far North Coast cricket player, Caelan Maladay (second from right at back) has been chosen to play for the U19 Australian Cricket Team to play in the National Championships in Adelaide in December. Brody Grogan

WOODLAWN student Caelan Maladay has been chosen to play for Australia in the Under 19s National Cricket Championships in Adelaide in December.

The 16-year-old bowler was one of 14 boys selected for the team from 130 players who competed at the NSW Country Under 17s National Championships title at Allan Border Field in Brisbane last weekend.

The decision by Cricket Australia's Youth Selection Panel has him follow in his older brother's footsteps.

Lewin Maladay plays for the Gold Coast Dolphins in the Bulls Masters First Grade Competition in Queensland Premier Cricket.

"I was honoured to be picked in the CA XI U17s team to play in the U19 National Championships in Adelaide,” Caelan said.

"It will be a big challenge playing against these players; some of them are in their State senior squads regularly playing high-level cricket.

"I'm proud to be following in my brother Lewin's footsteps and hopefully he can give me some good advice along the way.”

Caelan said he "really enjoyed playing in the U17s National Championships for ACT/NSW Country”, alongside Oliver Cronin and Charles Mitchell, also from the Northern Rivers.

ACT/NSW Country made the grand final of the U17s championship against Queensland, but the match had to be abandoned halfway through due to rain. Both teams were announced joint winners of the championship for the first time since the trophy was awarded in 1930.

After winning the toss and batting first, the ACT/NSW Country side was dismissed for 186 in the 48th over.

Queensland reached 0-10 in reply from three overs, before rain intervened.

"We had a good team that played well together so it was great to win despite the rain,” Caelan said.

According to Cricket Australia, Will Trigar (4-40 off 10) and Jack Sinfield (3-29 off 10) were the pick of the Queensland bowlers and opener Charles Mitchell, who scored 50 runs, "impressed with the bat”.

Of the three locals, Oliver Cronin said "the whole championship was a great experience and its was really exciting to make the final”.

"It was disappointing not to be able to play the full game for the final - I was really looking forward to playing at the Allan Border Field which is such a good ground.”

The next ground Cronin, Mitchell and Maladay will play on will be Oakes Oval in Lismore today, as part of the Baggy Blues Cricket Event to bring attention to Rural Mental Health.

For more information, go to www.ramhp.com.au.