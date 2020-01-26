Teen suffers serious head, spinal injuries in crash

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took an 18-year-old man to the Gold Coast after a crash.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took an 18-year-old man to the Gold Coast after a crash. Garry Meredith

A TEENAGER has been rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a crash earlier today.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transfer the 18-year-old man from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He is suffering serious head and spinal injuries after a earlier crash.

"The male has been stabilised by the helicopter critical care medical team and will be flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital for ongoing treatment," a spokesman from the rescue chopper said.