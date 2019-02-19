Menu
Login
Crime

Teen still at large after courthouse escape

Matt Collins
by
19th Feb 2019 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM

POLICE are still searching for the male who escaped from Murgon Courthouse yesterday afternoon.

A QPS spokesman said police have been knocking on doors in the Murgon and Cherbourg area but the male escapee, who is believed to be 17, is still at large.

Police have not disclosed specific details about the escapee because he is a juvenile.

The spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the juvenile had left the region.

This information comes after the offender escaped police custody yesterday at approximately 3pm from the Murgon courthouse.

Police have been doing patrols in the area searching for the juvenile in a red singlet and dark shorts.

"Murgon police have an idea of where the prisoner is and are heading out to have a look now," a QPS spokesman said.

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS?

cherbourg crime court house escapee editors picks escape murgon court house murgon crime murgon police prison escapee qps south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Curly Cousins get friendly at festival

    Curly Cousins get friendly at festival

    Community Their harmonies are wonderful and they each play a range of instruments

    $5, $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    $5, $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    Community Thousands expect to flock to delicious festival

    Commission into aged care raises questions of mortality

    Commission into aged care raises questions of mortality

    Community "At what stage does society render your life unworthy of respect?”

    When it gets a bit grim, cheer

    When it gets a bit grim, cheer

    Community What we need is a squad of 'Great Mates'