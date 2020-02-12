Teen stabbed in chest, spear thrown into cop car: police

Police have arrested three people over violence in the remote community of Numbulwar over the weekend.

A teenager was stabbed in the chest, a spear was thrown into a police car and an officer threatened with a bow and arrow in a remote community over the weekend, police allege.

A police spokeswoman said the Territory Response Group was not called out to help and three people were arrested over the violence in Numbulwar on the Gulf of Carpentaria in Arnhem Land, 567km as the crow fllies, southwest of Darwin.

They said that on Saturday police were called because there was a large group of people armed with weapons, with violence stemming from an argument from three weeks ago caused from a domestic issue. Police would not say what the domestic issue was.

However police did say a 23-year-old man threatened to shoot police with a bow and arrow, and an unknown man threw a spear at a police car.

And a 17-year-old man was stabbed in the chest but his injuries were not life-threatening but the offender has not been identified.

The spokeswoman said that at 11.30am Sunday, officers had to deal with disturbance and arrested two men, aged 23 and 30, in relation to the previous disturbances.

Police said the 23-year-old, who they allege was armed with the bow and arrow, was charged with going armed in public and engaging in violent conduct.

A welcome to Numbulwar sign at airstrip. Picture: Keri Megelus

He was remanded in custody to appear in Darwin Local Court today.

Police said th 30-year-old was charged with going armed in public and engaging in violent conduct.

He was bailed to appear at Numbulwar Local Court on February 19.

Police said that at 5.10pm on Sunday officers dealt with another fight and allege they found a 22-year-old man who was armed with a crossbow.

He was arrested for going armed in public and engaging in violent conduct.

The crossbow was seized and the man will appear in Darwin Local Court today.

Police said they were working with community members to identify and arrest outstanding offenders. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131444 or make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.