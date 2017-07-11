20°
VIDEO: Teen 'drug king' is 'relieved' after avoiding jail

Claudia Jambor
11th Jul 2017 11:28 AM Updated: 12:02 PM

UPDATE 12.03pm: A THANKFUL Flynn Tully Brown has told media outside Lismore District Court of his relief after being given a "second chance" by avoiding a possible two years behind bars.

He also gave some advice to youngsters about the dangers of drugs.

TUESDAY 11.28am: BYRON Bay's teen 'drug king' Flynn Tully Brown has avoided a jail sentence in the Lismore District Court this morning.

Sitting upright and motionless in the witness box, Brown, 19, was told by Judge Laura Wells the strict set of conditions set on him for two years under the Intensive Corrections Order were similar to jail.

Starting today, the court ordered Brown must abide by 16 conditions that include 32 hours of community service per month, on-going counselling and strict supervision.

Corrections also have the power to enforce electronic surveillance such as an ankle bracelet, a curfew and random drug tests.

Flynn Tully Brown outside Lismore District Court this morning following his sentencing.
Flynn Tully Brown outside Lismore District Court this morning following his sentencing. Claudia Jambor

Ms Wells said Brown had been given a "considerable benefit of decency for what is regarded by the community as serious offences".

She said Brown could "repay his debt" to the community by continuing to receive counselling, working and staying off drugs.

A grateful Brown thanked Ms Wells before his matter closed.

