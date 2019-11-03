Menu
The teen was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. Credit: Channel 7.
Teen dies in kitesurfing accident

3rd Nov 2019 7:19 AM

A 14-year-old boy has died after a kitesurfing incident in Sydney.

Police say the boy got caught in a gust of wind off Silver Beach at Kurnell on Saturday afternoon, and landed heavily on rocks.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

Two people who tried to help the teenager were initially believed to be missing as well but were later found by authorities, Nine News reported.

Marine Area Command officers are looking into the incident and speaking to witnesses and the boy's family.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

- AAP

death editors picks kitesurfing seniors-news tragedy

