Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One teenage boy is dead and another injured after a fight broke out on the Gold Coast overnight.
One teenage boy is dead and another injured after a fight broke out on the Gold Coast overnight.
News

Teen dead after street fight, stabbing

by AAP
14th Dec 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenage boy has died after he and another teen were stabbed during a fight between two groups on the Gold Coast.

The 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest and another male of the same age was stabbed in the chest and back during Friday night's melee on Surfers Paradise Boulevard.

Police say the fight broke out between two groups around 8.10pm, and some of those involved fled the scene.

Both teens were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where one later died.

More Stories

Show More
attack brawl death editors picks stabbing tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        News THE much-needed rain is a mixed blessing on the fireground, with cloudy conditions causing problems for aviation support.

        Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        premium_icon Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        News The Harris’ have exciting plans for town’s much loved movie theatre

        Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        premium_icon Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        News TWO Northern Rivers building designers have taken out awards for their work on the...

        Suprising thing cops found when invited to view a garden

        premium_icon Suprising thing cops found when invited to view a garden

        News A keen gardener offered to show police their greenhouse