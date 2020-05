A teenager is in a critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Toowoomba, with a rescue helicopter called in to take boy to hospital.

A teenager is in a critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Toowoomba, with a rescue helicopter called in to take boy to hospital.

A teenager is in a critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Toowoomba.

Paramedics were called to a private property at Vale View after the boy, aged in his late teens, was injured in a motorcycle incident just before 4pm.

A rescue helicopter is now scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the teenager was critical and would be flown to hospital shortly.

Originally published as Teen critical after motorbike accident