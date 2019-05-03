Baby-faced teen ‘beheaded’ classmate

Mathew Borges allegedly cut his classmate’s head off. Picture: Paul Bilodeau/The Eagle-Tribune via AP

Mathew Borges allegedly cut his classmate’s head off. Picture: Paul Bilodeau/The Eagle-Tribune via AP

WARNING: Confronting.

A crazed teen beheaded a schoolmate who he thought had slept with his girlfriend, prosecutors said in court this week.

Mathew Borges was just 15 in November 2016 when he is accused of cutting off the head and hands of Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino, 16, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the New York Post reports.

Borges killed the Lawrence High School sophomore in a jealous rage after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend, causing them to split, prosecutors said in Essex County Superior Court on Monday.

"I think of killing someone and I smirk … It's all I think about every day," he texted the girl, according to Assistant District Attorney Jay Gubitose.

Mathew Borges allegedly cut his classmate’s head off. Picture: Paul Bilodeau/The Eagle-Tribune via AP

"The next time you see me, look at my eyes because that's the last time they'll be like that. They'll be dead," he texted her before the brutal murder, according to the report.

The following day, Viloria-Paulino went missing and his decapitated body was later found by a man walking his dog.

A state trooper later found the victim's head in a bag nearby.

Surveillance video showed the two teens walking toward the river, but Borges initially told police they had gone to use drugs.

But after Borges was arrested, police found a journal at his home with a last entry about calling a few friends, wearing bags on shoes and the words "kill him," the prosecutor said.

Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino.

"The defendant told them he stabbed him to death and cut his head and hands off so he couldn't be identified," Gubitose told the court.

Defence lawyer Edward Hayden insisted the most Borges can be accused of doing is burglarising the dead boy's home - not butchering him.

"Witnesses who are going to say he committed murder are not reliable," he said.

Borges is now 17 and being tried as an adult on the first-degree murder charge.

His trial continues and is expected to take three weeks.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and was reproduced with permission