Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

ALSTONVILLE teen actor Nicholas Hamilton, 17, is about to burst into our screens again with two of his latest Hollywood cinema projects about to be released: The Dark Tower - in cinemas August 16 - and the upcoming It.

It is the story of seven friends who come face-to-face with a shape shifter, who takes the form of an evil clown who targets children in a small American town in the 1960s, is set to terrify audiences at cinemas from September 7.

In this adaptation of the cult 1990 horror TV series and book, Nicholas Hamilton plays Henry Bowers, the famous character of the bully who also torments the seven children.

The latest teaser for the film features Hamilton as Henry Bowers.

Mingling with fellow teen stars

The shooting of It, completed last year in Canada, was also an opportunity for Hamilton to make friends with the new wave of Hollywood teen royalty, such as Finn Wolfhard, who gained fame as Mike Wheeler in hit TV series Stranger Things.

Another young teen star in the new production of It is Jaeden Lieberher, who received glowing reviews for his portrayal of Alton in the 2016 mystery sci-fi Midnight Special.

Speaking at his Alstonville home last January, Nicholas said he enjoyed his quiet Northern Rivers life as much as the busy Hollywood lifestyle.

"I like the process of the Hollywood movies," he said.

"I like filming - the big hustle and bustle - that's why I'm looking forward to the awards this weekend. From the moment we land, at 6am, until that night, that whole day is really packed.

"I had to learn to hit the ground running, but I love getting busy."

epa05760546 (L-R) Actors Samantha Isler, Viggo Mortensen, Charlie Shotwell, Matt Ross (hidden), Nicholas Hamilton, Trin Miller, Shree Crooks, George MacKay, Annalise Basso and Erin Moriarty from the cast of the Captain Fantastic arrive for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 January 2017. EPA/PAUL BUCK PAUL BUCK

Last year, the 2016 indie film Captain Fantastic offered Hamilton his biggest role to date, alongside Viggo Mortensen.

The film told the story of a father who struggles to offer his children a rigorous but alternative upbringing.

Mortensen's portrayal of the dad has also earned him a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at this weekend's awards.

It's an accolade Nicholas, too, is familiar with, having won the Best Male Actor Award at the 2013 Tropfest Short Film Festival for his first screen appearance, in the short film Time.

The Dark Tower

The teen actor's level of public exposure is only set to increase, thanks to the upcoming films he will appear in that are based on Stephen King books.

The Dark Tower stars Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba.

Of his upcoming films, Nicholas said he expects a lot more public exposure.

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT. Marc Stapelberg

"You get this whole fan base that has been there from years, from the first It, so it feels like joining Stranger Things or Harry Potter - Stephen King fans are now an older fan base," he said.

"Before I left (to film It, last September), I had a solid 750 followers on Instagram, which was nice at that time, and I came back here three months later with seven thousand followers.

"You can talk to the fans and tell them about the projects you are working on, and it's cool when those people have been fans of the book (It) , about the story and how they'd liked it to be told. It adds a bit of pressure when filming but it makes it more fun, too.

"Everything you do is announced by the press, so there is more pressure with respect to the Stephen King fans."