TdF mountains and local rides

BEACH RIDE: Ray Kirkland has ridden from Woodburn at 5am to Chinamans Beach at Evans Head . Supplied

WHEN TdF stage winner Caleb Ewan and champion Chris Froome, OBE, reckon a race is tough, heaven help the rest of the peloton.

Froome who has won several stage races, including four editions of the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia in 2018 and the Vuelta a España twice, pronounced the route for the 2020 Tour de France a rugged event for sprinters.

Last week as soon as the route for the TdF next year was formally announced, Froome was upfront.

"It's brutal,” he said.

"It's probably the hardest route I've seen in the last five or six years.”

And Australia's Ewan agrees that it looks like the 2020 TdF will be one heck of a roller-coaster ride as the second stage will take the peloton around Nice with three climbs - Col de la Colmiane, Col de Turini and Col d'Eze - allowing good opportunities nice and early to the overall contenders.

Last week Ewan said while "the course looks very tough...at the moment it looks like maybe only three of four sprint chances”, when he was talking to Cyclingnews' Stephen Farrand after race director Christian Prudhomme unveiled the 2020 parcours.

With two mountain-top finishes in the opening six days, no doubt those chasing the polka-dot jersey will be licking their chops.

The race will stay within French borders and avoid the northern part of the country but will go through all five mountain ranges - Alps, Pyrenees, Vosges, Jura and Massif Central.

EARLY RIDERS

Bike Shorts reader Ray Kirkland has responded to my call for advice on some good routes.

"For the early riders... Chinamans Beach at Evans very good,” he said.

"I reckon a ride that includes sunrise at low tide on the beach is pretty good.”

Kirkland said to start at Woodburn at 5am to arrive before sunrise and appreciate the beauty of this Bundjalung country beach.

Then over the Evans Head bridge and past the old airport runway to see lots of wildlife including wallabies and many varieties of birds.

"Proceed to Woodburn and perhaps have eats at the park near the Bridge, the eateries were open when I was there a couple of weeks ago and take a camera.”