29°
Community

Taz wants to find his true identity

FOREVER HOME: Is Taz the dog for you?
FOREVER HOME: Is Taz the dog for you?

TAZ is a five-month-old female Mastiff cross who showed up at a home in Goonellabah with no ID.

Lismore City Council is keen to find her a home ASAP as it can be stressful for puppies to be at Lismore Pound.

Trainee Ranger Skyhe Hort urged residents to ensure that if they take on the responsibility of a new dog, they also complete the necessary paperwork.

"She is at such a young age to be starting her life at the pound - it's something we really want to avoid,” Skyhe said.

"It so important to have your animals microchipped and registered because in situations like this, they can be brought back to their rightful owners. As it is, we have no way of knowing where Taz's owners are or how to get her home. As she is still a young dog, our focus is to get her out of the pound as quick as possible and into a home that will love and care for her.”

You can adopt Taz for $232.50, which includes microchipping, desexing, lifetime registration and vaccination. Phone council on 1300878387.

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Alan Jones: Rugby game will be of 'great benefit' to Lismore

Alan Jones: Rugby game will be of 'great benefit' to Lismore

THE International Barbarians will take on the Classic Wallabies at Crozier Oval next week. Alan Jones explains why this game is so important.

Elephant in the room at LRG

ON THE CASE: Peggy in LRG Portal with elephant from 'Arrival of the Circus' painting by Edna Jane Mckenzie.

Elephant in the room or in the portal at Lismore Regional Gallery

Time for language of our first people

Time for language of our first people

Letter to Editor: Lifeline Lismore

Lifeline sign for those in need of assistance after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Lifeline Lismore asks of the floods:"how's it been for you?”

Local Partners