Taz wants to find his true identity

TAZ is a five-month-old female Mastiff cross who showed up at a home in Goonellabah with no ID.

Lismore City Council is keen to find her a home ASAP as it can be stressful for puppies to be at Lismore Pound.

Trainee Ranger Skyhe Hort urged residents to ensure that if they take on the responsibility of a new dog, they also complete the necessary paperwork.

"She is at such a young age to be starting her life at the pound - it's something we really want to avoid,” Skyhe said.

"It so important to have your animals microchipped and registered because in situations like this, they can be brought back to their rightful owners. As it is, we have no way of knowing where Taz's owners are or how to get her home. As she is still a young dog, our focus is to get her out of the pound as quick as possible and into a home that will love and care for her.”

You can adopt Taz for $232.50, which includes microchipping, desexing, lifetime registration and vaccination. Phone council on 1300878387.