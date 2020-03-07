Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
Crime

Taxi driver fighting for life after alleged assault

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver is fighting for life after an alleged assault in Sarina last night.

The 62-year-old man has injuries to the right side of his chest and is in a critical condition.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital about 6.30pm.

Paramedics were called to a location on Brewers Road, Sarina after a motorist noticed a taxi had crashed into a power pole.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the taxi, used a taxi in Sarina before 6pm or who has relevant dashcam footage to phone them.

Phone policelink on 131444 and quote reference number QP2000472685.

mackay assault mackay crime mackay police sarina assault
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        ‘Fever clinics’ to assess patients in Ballina car park

        News A SENIOR Ballina doctor says his GP clinic has adopted an innovative way to assess possible coronavirus patients.

        Get ready, Lismore! Bluey live on stage is coming

        premium_icon Get ready, Lismore! Bluey live on stage is coming

        News The live show about the life of The Heelers will be here soon

        The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        premium_icon The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        News THE non-denominational, independent service is currently being held fortnightly

        You’ve beaten cancer, what next?

        You’ve beaten cancer, what next?

        News The Cancer Council NSW is running a free program in Lismore