YOUR SAY: Tax cut comes at a big cost

With the full tax cut package going through, the question everyone is asking is where will the money for schools, hospitals, infrastructure and our ageing population come from if the government is ripping $158 billion from the budget over the next decade?



The budget projections show an assumption that there will be no new spending over the next decade, and the government intends to reduce the size of the public sector - it will spend less as our population grows, and ages.



But they will still find the funds for franking credits.



I don't think the "Quiet Australian" had any idea that this is what they were voting for. They were quite deliberately kept in the dark and promised "jobs and growth". But, when people switch off, in the end, they get what they deserve.



How good is Australia?

