THE furry face of a celebrity vet’s fight to save mange-affected wombats has been tragically killed. WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE.
Pets & Animals

A wombat made famous by celebrity vet has been killed

by KYLE WISNIEWSKI
3rd Jan 2020 2:40 PM
THE furry face of celebrity vet Dr Chris Brown's fight on mange-affected wombats has tragically passed away on New Year's Eve.

Wombat Rescue Tasmania posted on its Facebook page the sad news that Kelso wombat Mrs Green was run over on Greens Beach Road, after recently starting to enjoy life mange mite free.

Wombats in Tasmania. File Picture: UTAS
Wombats in Tasmania. File Picture: UTAS

The post went on to recognise the efforts of dedicated Kelso local Bea Mayne, who organised teams of volunteers to track and treat the mother wombat and Wombat Rescue Tasmania urged drivers to be careful of wildlife when driving.

"On New Year's Eve, her [Mrs Green] life was taken, as she was run over on Greens Beach Road," the post said.

"We are not sure where her juvenile has gone and have been searching extensively.

"The message is that drivers this holiday season need to slow down, be aware of wildlife and avoid any unnecessary trips at night.

"By doing so, you may save lives! Wildlife lives do matter!"

Mrs Green features on Dr Brown's blog and was on one of his segments on the TV show The Living Room, where Dr Brown brought attention to the tiny skin mite that causes wombats to go blind and ultimately itch themselves to death.

