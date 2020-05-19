Menu
A Toowoomba man has been left shocked after a passing motorist threw a used tampon at him.
Tampon thrown at Toowoomba driver in 'sick' act

Alexia Austin
19th May 2020 11:49 AM | Updated: 3:06 PM
A TOOWOOMBA man has been left horrified after a used tampon was thrown at him while he waited at a set of traffic lights in his car.

Lawson Greensill said he had been stopped at a red light on the corner of Stenner and Ruthven Sts on Sunday afternoon when a passing motorist threw the stomach-turning projectile at him through his open window.

"I was sitting at the red light and all of a sudden there was a splattering on the side of my face," Mr Greensill said of the incident.

"I looked at the passenger seat and saw someone had thrown their used tampon into the car.

"My mind had been on changing the radio station, it came as such a shock - as soon as I realised I felt disgusted and sick."

Mr Greensill said the car, which had a green turning arrow, sped off before he could take down the number plate.

"All I know was that it was a black hatchback, nothing had happened in the lead-up to it," he said.

"I immediately went to the police so they could do some swabs and take a statement.

"I then had to go to Kobi House for medical tests, I've had one now and I have a couple more to go."

The Queensland Police Service confirmed the man had lodged an assault matter and investigations continued.

