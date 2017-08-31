Taking wild bird into care is against law

WIRES recently took an animal into care that had been nursed for a week by a member of the public. Be aware that person was breaking the law.

A licence is required from the Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) if you want to keep native animals as pets, care for sick and injured fauna, move native animals across state and territory borders, commercially trade in native birds, carry out research into protected animals and plants or harm fauna for the purpose of protecting property.

NSW has an active network of licenced volunteer groups who rescue injured, sick or orphaned native fauna.

These groups have an important role in relieving the suffering of individual animals by providing appropriate medical treatment and care; fostering an understanding of native animals and the natural environment within the wider community; broadening our knowledge of wildlife biology and the threats facing particular species and conserving wildlife populations by successfully returning healthy animals to their natural habitat.

As one of these groups, WIRES works under a licence issued by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. Members specialise in caring for wildlife in order to release them back into the wild. WIRES also offers an extensive wildlife education service to the community through talks at schools, community events and wildlife forums.

Want to care for wildlife?

The next WIRES training is coming in September. Call the Hotline now to find out more.

The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.