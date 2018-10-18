Menu
Keith Fletcher, TAILOR - A CUT ABOVE THE REST
Tailor and cut above the rest

by The Good Light - Peter Derrett OAM
18th Oct 2018 1:18 PM

A TAILOR - A CUT ABOVE THE REST!

From my Exhibition Heart and Soul with Jacklyn Wagner at the Lismore regional Gallery til November 25th.

Keith is in his 90s and just celebrated his 67th Wedding Anniversay.

In 1945 Keith began a five-year Cutter and Tailor apprenticeship with Bert Mullins Menswear in the Star Court Arcade, Lismore.

Originally providing men's and ladies' bespoke tailoring for the local community this business grew into City Club Apparel making readymade men's slacks and shorts which were sold throughout Australia.

In the 1970's and 80's City Club Apparel employed over 175 people and was one of the two major employers in the Lismore region.

Keith worked for City Club Apparel for 43 years as a master cutter and retired from his position as Production Manager in 1988.

