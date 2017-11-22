TAFE manages to screen short films

THE prospect of short film screenings this year looked doubtful after Cyclone Debbie destroyed much of the Screen & Media department at Lismore TAFE in March. Almost all the campus's cameras and equipment were destroyed by the water that inundated the CBD facility.

But six months later, a great selection of talented and committed film makers will be screening their short films and media projects.

Course coordinator, Rohan Langford said the flood's destruction was devastating.

"Almost all of our film equipment was ruined. Even the room full of computers that we had only set up two weeks earlier was destroyed'.

But after temporarily relocating the Screen & Media courses to Wollongbar TAFE, the department set about rebuilding their facility.

"It's been a lot of work but we now have some awesome new cameras and film gear to work with and the students have really made the most of it by creating some outstanding films this year," said Mr Langford.

"I think this year's films really take the professional quality of our productions to the next level. But in the end it all comes back to the story. And this year, once again, we have some great stories."

"We have a wide range of productions this year from surf films to psycho thrillers and one very angry banana!"

The appropriately titled Washed Up Shorts is screening at the Lismore City Hall Dance Studio tonight from 7pm. Entry is free.

Although the screening is open to all ages, there is a warning that these films do contain some adult themes, violence, and coarse language.