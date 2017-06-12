20°
Sydney super pump on its way to Lismore

Alison Paterson
| 12th Jun 2017 9:58 AM Updated: 4:58 PM
PUMPING: The Browns Creek flood pumps on the Wilsons River in Lismore were severely damaged by the March floods.
PUMPING: The Browns Creek flood pumps on the Wilsons River in Lismore were severely damaged by the March floods.

A SUPER pump used during the March floods in back on its way to Lismore from Fire & Rescue NSW in Sydney.

With more heavy rain predicted in the next 48 hours, it is likely that the Browns Creek floodgate will need to be closed.　

A F&RNSW spokesman said the pump and a crew of two fire-fighters left Sydney on Sunday and they expect to have the Hytrans high volume flood pump capable of moving 8000 litres per minute, operating by mid-afternoon on Monday.

"They left Coffs Harbour at 6.30am today (Monday) and should be in Lismore around 1.30pm," he said.

"It all depends on the state of the roads."

Lismore City Council arranged with F&RNSW to arrange the large pump to be brought up from Sydney where it is used to provide huge amounts of water for large factory fires as well as during flood emergences.

 

PUMPING: The Browns Creek flood pumps on the Wilsons River in Lismore were severely damaged during the March floods.
PUMPING: The Browns Creek flood pumps on the Wilsons River in Lismore were severely damaged during the March floods.

This has come after NSW SES Lismore City Unit stated its uncertainty over the amount of rainfall expected over the next three days combined with the damage to Browns Creek pumps, they are concerned over a higher probability for flash flooding in the Lismore basin in coming days.

"We hope that is can be here ASAP, and that will certainly alleviate the situation," LCC's Local Emergency Management Officer Scott Turner said.　

"Last time is was here it was not used at Browns Creek as those two pumps were working it was used at Hollingsworth as they could park the truck on the top of the levy."

Mr Turner said the two pumps at Browns Creek had sustained severe damage during the March floods.

He said the pumps are extremely complicated pieces of machinery to maintain and repair.

"The roof of the pump station has to removed and a crane brought in to remove the pumps," he said.

"It is a major operation to repair them and there no local companies who can undertake the work, so we have to send them to an engineering company is Brisbane, it's a six-week exercise, can cost a couple of hundred thousand dollars and we usually do this work in the driest time of the year between September and November."

Mr Turner said the pumps were installed in 2005 when the levy was built.

"They have been refurbished once before, undergo periodic maintenance and were due for major work in two years time," he said.

Meanwhile, SES members have been door knocking in the basin area and parts of East Lismore with more detailed information.　

The SES advises residents in Brewster St, Dawson St, the lower end of Uralba St, Ballina Rd opposite the netball courts, Wyrallah Rd near the Esmonde St roundabout and around Wyrallah Rd Shopping as well as the lower end of Avondale Ave and First Ave to monitor drains and be prepared to enact emergency plans if needed.　

For detailed weather information and ongoing updates, visit www.bom.gov.au and www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  bom browns creek pump station burea of meteorology fire & rescue nsw lismore city council lismore flood june lismore ses unit northern rivers natural disaster nsw ses

