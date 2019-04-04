Model’s ‘tiny’ bump confuses fans

Belle Lucia's fans were stunned over her tiny baby bump - but she said some made cruel comments about it too.

A model has left fans stunned when she revealed she was four months pregnant - because of her "tiny" baby bump.

Belle Lucia, 24, from Sydney, shared her four-month pregnancy announcement on Instagram yesterday to her 1.3 million followers.

Beneath a photo of her and her partner, she wrote: "So 1 + 1 really does equal 3? Mum + Dad #coming soon #4monthspregnant #librababylikeme #stillmodelling P.s Not April fools. It's the 2nd here in the UK."

Naturally fans were keen to see her bump, which she then shared to her Instagram stories.

Despite many messages from wellwishers, sending their congratulations and support over the news, some people were shocked at her lack of a visible bump at four months.

One person said: "You don't look pregnant. I would have never guessed."

Another added: "She'll be skinnier than me at nine months."

Belle replied to the criticism: "I don't have a bump yet.

"Women grow at different rates. Just because I have no bump doesn't mean I'm not pregnant. Why would I lie about this?"

The mum-to-be who is half German and half Portuguese, also added a video of her ultrasound to her Instagram Stories, but deleted it shortly after.

"Had to delete my ultrasound video because people were being rude and creepy," she told her followers.

The Sydney model has 1.3 million Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram

Belle, who is currently working in London, explained she is still modelling for online retailer PrettyLittleThing during her pregnancy, and showed off snaps of her wearing a series of bodycon dresses on the website.

The model clapped back at commenters, saying she would never lie about being pregnant,

The expectant mum didn't share the offending comments online, but it's understood that people had messaged her directly about the short clip.

Belle was scouted to work as a model at the age of 14, but it wasn't until she finished her nursing degree that she switched to full-time modelling.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.