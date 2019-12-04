Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Crime

Man arrested over alleged terrorism offences

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
4th Dec 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTER-TERRORISM cops have this morning arrested a Riverwood man who was under surveillance.

The man is currently being quizzed at Bankstown Police Station and police said he is expected to be charged with a number of terrorism offences.

He was arrested by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team and investigators said they had not identified any specific or impending threats to the community.

More details will be made public at a joint press conference by the NSW Police and the federal police this afternoon.

More to come

More Stories

counter-terrorism crime national security terrorism terrorist offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        premium_icon TRANSFORMED: Asian restaurant opens in new location

        News A popular Asian fusion restaurant has relocated to a Lismore CBD building.

        Council workshop new policy to manage 'unreasonable' people

        premium_icon Council workshop new policy to manage 'unreasonable' people

        News “Everyone who is impacted by council in one way or another will not be happy with...

        Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

        premium_icon Three men to stand trial on home invasion allegations

        News Police will allege they entered the home and assaulted an occupant with a metallic...

        Lismore takes next step to increase rates

        premium_icon Lismore takes next step to increase rates

        News IPART has received notification that Lismore City Council intends to increase its...