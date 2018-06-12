Menu
Login
VISITING: DJ Matt Vaughan.
VISITING: DJ Matt Vaughan. Contributed
Whats On

Sydney DJ for Delicious party

12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM

IT's time to put on their dancing disco boots and celebrate eight years of Delicious in Lismore.

To help celebrate the ocassion, Frou Frou productions are bringing producer of Loose Ends parties in Sydney, DJ Matt Vaughan.

Playing anything from House to Techno to Disco to Funk, Matt Vaughan likes to surprise as much as satisfy a dancefloor, and entertain your mind as well as your body.

Mr Vaughan said on 2015 he finds the Delicious crowds musically adventurous.

"So it's really fun to play parties because I feel like I can go all over the place with my music and the crowd seems to be very responsive."

Joining Matt Vaughan on the decks will be Frou Frou resident Craig Wilson, aka DJ 1iSAMURAi.

Entry on the night is $15. You can pre-purchase your tickets from Eventbrite.

dance party delicious party dj1isamurai dj matt vaughan frou frou productions lismore city bowling club northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The war on waste starts on the big screen

    The war on waste starts on the big screen

    Whats On FOOD Fighter, a new documentary telling the story of the founder of Oz Harvest, screens on the Northern Rivers this week.

    78-Storey Treehouse on stage for family fun

    78-Storey Treehouse on stage for family fun

    Whats On It's the stage adaptation of the popular children's book

    High-energy family show with Peppa Pig

    High-energy family show with Peppa Pig

    Whats On Peppa Pig's Surpise is coming to the area this month

    Writers' bus taking the word to the people

    Writers' bus taking the word to the people

    Whats On NSW govenrment has delivered extra money for the project

    Local Partners