Menu
Login
A busker has gone full beast-mode and caught a teen who allegedly tried to steal from him.
A busker has gone full beast-mode and caught a teen who allegedly tried to steal from him.
Crime

Busker chases down alleged teen thief

by Hannah Higgins
14th Jul 2019 3:15 PM

A man's alleged attempt to rob a Sydney busker has backfired after the musician chased him down and held him until police arrived.

The 18-year-old man is alleged to have run towards a 38-year-old busker in Pitt Street Mall about 5.45pm on Saturday, grabbing cash from his open guitar case, police say.

However, when the teen tried to make a run for it the busker caught him, holding him in place until officers from the Sydney City Police Area Command arrived.

He was charged with larceny and having goods in his personal custody that were suspected of being stolen and was refused bail, to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

busker citizens arrest editors picks pitt street mall thief

Top Stories

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News The ATO has been inundated with more than 90,000 calls following the tax cut package, but don’t fall into this trap before you claim yours.

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community Lantern Parade is bigger and better than ever