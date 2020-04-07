Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photo of an escort in Sydney. brothel prostitute sex worker
Generic photo of an escort in Sydney. brothel prostitute sex worker
News

Brothel fined for staying open during pandemic

by Nick Hansen
7th Apr 2020 7:26 PM

A man has been fined $1000 for allegedly visiting a Sydney brothel in defiance of the state's isolation laws.

Officers were tipped off that the Day Street brothel in the CBD was still operating yesterday.

They spoke to the male owner who was fined $5000 before one of his female staff and a male customer were each fined $1000 for being there.

In other isolation breaches, police began chasing an allegedly stolen Renault hatchback on Hollywood Drive at Lansvale around 11.15pm on Monday.

PolAir tracked the car to a service station in Leppington where the Renault allegedly rammed a Dog Unit vehicle before four teens - two boys aged 16 and 15, and two girls aged 16 and 14 - tried to flee on foot.

They were all arrested and charged with not complying with isolation laws, while the driver was also charged with a string of other offences.

A 26-year-old man allegedly caught breaking into a church in Lake Macquarie was also charged for breaking the laws, as was Leichhardt woman Carmel Livingston, who allegedly breached her ban from The Star casino for the eighth time when police found her walking on the premises, which was closed, on Monday.

Officers also handed out at least another nine $1000 fines to people who failed to abide by the new laws.

More Stories

brothels coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nsw outbreak pandemic sex trade sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From cricketers appealing to an umpire to prayers to God

        premium_icon From cricketers appealing to an umpire to prayers to God

        News THERE is a proposal to convert a former sports facility into a place of worship.

        What happens to the most vulnerable during a pandemic

        premium_icon What happens to the most vulnerable during a pandemic

        News Support services share fears and strategies for rough sleepers

        LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

        premium_icon LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

        News There are now 47 confirmed cases in our region

        Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        premium_icon Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        Opinion Judging by the criticisms, few realise the reality of hotel quarantine beyond what...