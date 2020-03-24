Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte enlisted wife Kayla Rae Reid to participate in the TikTok "Flip the Switch" craze while quarantining at home, before sharing the aftermath on Instagram.

"Jumping on this #tiktok bandwagon #quarantine," the 35-year-old Olympian captioned the clip.

In the video, set to Drake's song "Nonstop," Lochte poses in a neon Speedo with a swim cap and goggles, while Reid wears an animal-print top and black shorts.

Once Drake says, "I just flipped the switch," the couple swaps ensembles, resulting in Reid running out of the bathroom topless as Lochte attempts to put on her lipstick.

Lochte's time at home comes as the 2020 Olympics in Japan are likely to be postponed until at least 2021 as several countries have said they will no longer send athletes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lochte, who has won seven individual medals in his swimming career, was hoping to qualify.

Lochte and Reid, who have been married since 2018 and share two children, have been keeping their Instagram followers up to date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This article was originally published by the New York Post and reproduced with permission

Originally published as Swim star's wife goes topless in viral craze