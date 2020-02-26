Teens swept into Platypus Beach floodwaters rescued

The four teenagers were clinging to logs and concrete pylons after strong currents pushed them from shore at Platypus Beach. Picture: Danielle Stones.

RESCUE technicians pulled a group of teenagers from rapid waters overnight, just days after senior Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officials warned people use their "common sense" around floodwater.

QFES Superintendent Zone Commander Mackay Whitsunday John Pappas issued a safety warning after a spate of swiftwater rescues across the region in recent days.

Four swiftwater rescue personal were tasked to Platypus Beach about 6.30pm yesterday after a triple-0 call reported three teens were clinging to logs and concrete pylons in the water.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the call reported the group was pushed from shore by a strong current.

She said it took rescue crews, using ropes to retrieve the group, about an hour to use ropes to reach the teens.

Queensland Ambulance Service Officer in Charge of Northern Beaches Erin Saltmarsh said paramedics could hear the teens calling for help when crews arrived at the riverbank.

She said light had faded by the time swiftwater rescue crews were able to begin the rescue.

Paramedics took three teenagers to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Ms Saltmarsh said debris in the water bruised and scratched the teens, who sustained minor injuries from the ordeal.

"One teenager was caught up in the debris which is why he was not able to get himself out of the water," she said.

"All in all they were in good spirits and quite appreciative of the care they received.

"All three were extremely lucky that they were not swept away."

Ms Saltmarsh reiterated the message that people should avoid all floodwater.