Sweetest little guy in world: Bullshark

LISMORE City Council rangers have fallen in love with Bullshark.

In fact, they gave him this super-tough name because behind that vicious guard-dog appearance, he is actually the sweetest little guy in the world.

Bullshark is a male staffy, about 18 months to two years old, who was collected by the council from a Lismore clinic. He had no ID and had simply been dropped off at the door.

Despite the tough exterior, Bullshark is a people person. In fact, Bullshark definitely thinks he's human. If you give him a cuddle or a pat, he'll sook as soon as you walk away.

If you're looking for love in all the wrong places but need some companionship, Bullshark is your man.

He's so full of affection and love, and he just needs the right owner to give him a comfy home in return.

Bullshark costs $185.50 to adopt and comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed.

If you'd like to meet him, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.