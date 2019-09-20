Menu
SWEETHEART: Sooty is a very friendly and sweet cat who was recently handed into a local vet clinic.
Sweet Sooty needs some cuddles

Jackie Munro
20th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

SOOTY is a very friendly and sweet little fellow who was recently handed into a local vet clinic.

He's currently at the Lismore Pound but isn't thrilled with the company - he'd prefer to be on a nice comfy couch being cuddled than among the four-legged canine riff raff at the pound.

Sooty is not a standoffish cat in the least. He talks a lot and loves attention and pats, cuddles and love.

He would suit someone looking for a gentle companion to share their home.

Adoption fees are $159 with lifetime registration, vaccination and desexing.

If you'd like to meet Sooty, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.

#Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162

