SWEETHEART: Jess, a five-month-old Australian kelpie cross has a very sweet nature and is
Council News

Sweet, bright and in need of love

25th Jul 2019 1:00 PM

WHO doesn't love a red dog?

This is Jess, a five-month-old Australian kelpie cross found wandering in Goonellabah.

She's a typical pup - energetic, up for playing and patting, and in need of training.

The Lismore City Council ranger said Jess has a very sweet nature and is "bright as a button”, but she "needs a good feed and some love”.

Adoption fees are $259.

If you'd like to meet her, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.

# Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162

