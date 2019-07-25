Sweet, bright and in need of love
WHO doesn't love a red dog?
This is Jess, a five-month-old Australian kelpie cross found wandering in Goonellabah.
She's a typical pup - energetic, up for playing and patting, and in need of training.
The Lismore City Council ranger said Jess has a very sweet nature and is "bright as a button”, but she "needs a good feed and some love”.
Adoption fees are $259.
If you'd like to meet her, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.
# Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162