Swans spread wings over region

ALL WELCOME: Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club is calling on players of all ages as far away as Casino to join in for the exciting 2020 season. Photo: Supplied.

ANY youngsters wanting to play Aussie rules, even if they live out of town, are invited to join the Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club.

But time is running out and players need to register by February 25 to be involved in the expanded 2020 season competition.

Swans Junior president Phillip Knowles said the club is encouraging any young players even if they live as far away as Casino, to feel welcome, no AFL experience required.

“Our club is all about participation, fun, learning new skills, making new friends and having a go,” he said.

“Because of the expanded competition with AFL Queensland, we need to finalise player registrations need to be finalised by February 25.”

Junior vice president Simon Stainton said in particular they are looking for players in the U14 and U16 boys and U13 girls teams.

He said while youth footy is an ideal progression from either NAB AFL Auskick or junior footy as it provides players an opportunity to enjoy a graded competition within a club environment, kids who’ve played other sports have successfully taken up AFL.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never played before,” he said.

“Our coaches and your teammates will help you get the skills you need and it’s heaps of fun.”

Player Mihaela Butcher, 11, have been playing since she was in the U8s.

Mihaela said she can’t wait to run out onto the ground with the U12s girls team this year.

“I love playing with my mates, it’s more about having fun,” she said.

“I’m looking forward the 2020 because we get to tackle this year; any girls who love sport should come and give Aussie rules a go.”

Knowles said while the club supports the Active Kids Vouchers, they also offer financial assistance.

“We work with Lord’s Taverners charity and have a confidential arrangement available to help families who need financial assistance with their child’s sporting costs,” he said.

“Parents and families interested in their children playing with us come to our sign-on day at Lismore Heights Sports Club on February 22 or parents are welcome to call me for a confidential chat on 0431 984 280.”

More information www.lismoreswansjuniors.com.au