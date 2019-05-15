Rampe's fine for sledging umpire set to be challenged

The Swans' Dane Rampe in action against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on May 4. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

The Swans' Dane Rampe in action against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on May 4. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

SYDNEY co-captain Dane Rampe's AFL-imposed fine for sledging an umpire could be challenged by the Swans or the players' union, who agree it is excessive.

Rampe was on Tuesday slapped with a $10,000 fine for telling an umpire he "talks like a little girl" during the Swans' round-eight clash at the SCG.

Half of the amount was suspended but the AFL Players' Association and the Swans remain unhappy and are considering their options.

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield indicated on Wednesday the saga was likely to drag on, saying the punishment didn't fit the crime.

"We think it's fairly excessive given it's a $10,000 fine with $5000 suspended," the Geelong midfielder told reporters.

"We're doing some work around that and just how fair that is and how that sits with the consistency around other fines for incidents we've seen over the last few years.

"I think there's still some work to play out there."

"I think there's still some work to play out there."

Sydney football boss Tom Harley also labelled the fine excessive while stressing the club did not condone Rampe's comments.

"There have been other cases where players have been pulled up for misconduct and they certainly haven't been "We'll have our own internal view on that and there is an opportunity to respond clearly and avenues to appeal.

"We're not jumping to conclusions as to what path we go down but we'll certainly have an internal discussion about that."

The AFL was highly unimpressed with Rampe's remarks, which came while he fumed about a call from umpire Jacob Mollison that he didn't hear.

Football operations manager Steve Hocking labelled the comments "completely unacceptable" after booking Rampe for "conduct unbecoming or prejudicial to the interests of the AFL".

Rampe also received a suspended $1000 fine for scaling a goalpost during the chaotic after-the-siren finish of the Swans' win over Essendon.

On Wednesday, Bombers coach John Worsfold said he had been confused by the AFL's handling of that incident.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan defended the umpire's decision not to pay a free kick against Rampe, and the incident was taken out of match review officer Michael Christian's hands to be assessed by Hocking's football department.

"We certainly sought out clarification from the AFL early in the week ... how it got to that outcome, you could say that it was long-winded," Worsfold said.

Rampe apologised publicly in response to both incidents and Harley described the key defender as "deeply embarrassed".

- AAP