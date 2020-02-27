Swans cygnets kick goals at clinic

SWANS CYGNETS: Five new Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club recruits joined veteran Madison Power for some kick-to-kick practice at the Girls Play Too session at Mortimer Oval. L-R back – Hadley Higgins and Madison Power. Front – Maudie Lynch, Sophie Lane , Eliza Deblase and Elise Lynch.

THEY might be new to Aussie rules but there's’s no doubting their enthusiasm.

When the Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club held their free Girls Play Too free come and try clinic at Mortimer oval on Tuesday afternoon, five new cygnets showed they have the skills potential to be great team players.

Under the guidance of veteran player Madison Power, 12, Girls U11.5 coach Corey Smith and assistant coach Nick McQuilty, the youngsters went through some fun drills to learn the basics of handballs, kicking and of course taking a speccy.

The Lynch sisters Elise, 9, and Maudie, 6, were joined by Eliza Deblase, 5, Sophie Lane, 6, and Hadley Higgins, 10.

Lismore Swans AFL Junior Club president Phillip Knowles said he was stoked to see the girls having fun as they were shown some basic fundamentals.

“The Girls Play Too clinic is all about growing female participation in the game,” he said.

“The girls get to have fun, learn the sport and make new friends and potentially anything boys can do girls can do as well – if not better.”

Knowles said players in the U11.5 age group don’t make full contact.

“In this division the girls use a bear hug, there’s minimal contact as they gain skills and learn more about the game” he said.

“There’s still time for girls to register with us.”

Listening to the laughter and excitement as these youngsters kicked the Sherrin and took marks, there’s no doubt these small players have big hearts and a great future in Aussie rules.

More information at https://www.facebook.com/LismoreSwansJuniors/