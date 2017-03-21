Swan gets a second chance due to WIRES

CAUGHT IN TIME: WIRES has released a swan rescued after getting caught in fishing line.

RECENTLY, WIRES reported a failed effort to capture a black swan that was observed with fishing line and lure caught near her beak.

In a period of two weeks, the swan evaded multiple efforts by the landowner, WIRES and a Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers volunteer.

A member of Wild Bird Rescues on the Gold Coast managed to catch the swan on March 9.

Wild Bird Rescues said the bird was "not an easy catch”.

Only the most experienced catchers would have any hope of securing that bird. Even then, it was touch and go and took three hours.

The bird had hooks and lure buried in her neck and chin.

Lennox Head Vet Clinic removed the hooks and found no infection.

After the black swan spent some time at Australian Seabird Rescue for rehabilitation, WIRES collected her in preparation for release.

A great location was found at a local waterway where about 70 black swans were feeding.

This amazing teamwork resulted in another successful bird release.

The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers: 6628 1898.