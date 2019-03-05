'Toxic' bride panned over cruel outburst

MARRIED At First Sight's Susie Bradley has been panned by viewers after she reduced "husband" Billy Vincent to tears after a screaming match.

Things went from bad to worse for the couple during Monday night's episode, with Susie snapping at Billy during a day at the beach.

The 25-year-old became furious after Billy told he had last surfed "a few" months ago, accusing him of "lying" to her as he previously told Susie he surfed two years ago.

Susie and Billy’s hometown visit erupted into a massive fight between the struggling couple

"What do you have to say to that?" Susie asked.

"Oh, sorry. I won't tell you that I've been surfing when I haven't been surfing," Billy replied.

"It's not about when you surf, or if you surf, I don't care," Susie snapped back. "It's about what you told me, you told me, 'Oh, I haven't surfed for a couple of years,' and now you're telling me you surfed a couple of months ago. Like, that's just misleading, darling."

Despite his repeated apologies Susie wouldn't stop, also raising the issue of Billy telling her earlier he had sweetener at his home when he didn't, labelling it another "lie".

"I am never gonna be able to trust you if you keep doing this. You do it with a lot of things, Billy," Susie said.

"Like what?" Billy replied.

"That you keep coming and getting caught out on them, because they're lies," Susie sniped back.

"Like the Splenda this morning in the kitchen! If there is no sweetener, just say, 'I don't have sweetener!'"

Susie claimed Billy’s comments about surfing and the sweetener amounted to “lies”

Eventually Billy had had enough, walking away from Susie and bursting into tears as he vented to producers.

"I'm not cheating on her, I'm not lying about my feelings for her," Billy said, sobbing.

"You know, what is the problem? I'm trying to do everything that I can for her... I just want this to work with her. I'm really f**king trying."

Viewers weren't impressed by Susie's behaviour or Married At First Sight for allowing it to happen, labelling it a step too far and "cruel".

Imagine getting that mad at a dude you’ve known for a week because he didn’t tell you he went surfing 2 months ago holy hell #mafs #mafsau — 🏳️‍🌈👰👰🏳️‍🌈 (@bloodyauspol) March 4, 2019

I don’t think Billy should have ever been put in that situation. I know it’s already filmed, but how could experts have watched on while someone gets so distressed. It’s not cool. #MAFS — Jamie (@JamieCollins) March 4, 2019

Billy, please stop crying. Stickling Susie is not worth your tears #MAFS — Annie Clark (@anniefitness) March 4, 2019

It's not the first time viewers have slammed Susie, with the bride coming under fire for her "toxic" behaviour during Sunday night's commitment ceremony.

The aged care nurse blasted her husband, accusing him of being "not a man", even prompting relationship expert John Aiken to step in.

Married At First Sight continues Tuesday night 7.30pm on Nine.