Survey needed for Category C

LIKE everyone at this time I have been shattered to see large areas of my electorate devastated by the flood. It has, however, been heart-warming to see communities coming together to help and support each other practically, financially and emotionally.

Category A has already been declared. Category B has been declared for Lismore City Council and Tweed Shire Council areas, which offers assistance to anyone needing urgent support. Residents needing help should contact the Disaster Recovery Centre at 120 Dalley St, East Lismore, which is open 9am-6pm daily, including over the Easter weekend.

I am continuing to work with Euan Ferguson Disaster Recovery Co-ordinator Kevin Hogan, Lismore Council, the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and DPI to gather the critical information to lodge an application asap for Category C assistance.

I cannot stress enough how important it is for businesses and primary producers to provide details of the financial implications this disaster has had on them and if individuals require help, please attend the Disaster Recovery Centre.